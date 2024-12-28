Türkiye sends investigative team to probe Aktau plane crash

28 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye sends investigative team to Baku to investigate crash of Azerbaijani plane, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

He noted that at the request of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency in connection with the crash of the passenger plane of "Azerbaijan Airlines" near Aktau, Türkiye is sending an 8-member investigative team to Baku to investigate the causes of the crash and conduct a technical and operational analysis.

"Our team will leave for Baku this evening and will continue to work in coordination with the Azerbaijani authorities to investigate all aspects of the incident in accordance with its area of ​​​​competence," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

The minister stressed that Türkiye will always be by Azerbaijan's side, expressing condolences in connection with the victims.

AZAL's passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed near Aktau airport on December 25. A total of 67 people were on board, flying Baku-Grozny. Following the crash, 27 passengers and 2 crew members survived, while 35 passengers and 3 crew members died.