Upper Lars: Trucks banned from driving

28 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gudauri-Kobi section of the Georgian Military Highway is currently closed to truck traffic, the Georgian Roads Department reports.

The restriction on heavy-duty trucks was imposed de to snowfall and ice. The department stated that the weather could lead to emergency situations.

At the same time, the department reported that other vehicles were moving freely along the section of the road.

According to the National Environmental Agency, traffic on the Stepantsminda-Lars section remains operational.

It should be added that the North Ossetian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a queue of 1,680 heavy-duty trucks waiting to cross the border at Upper Lars.