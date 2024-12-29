Zurabishvili leaves presidential palace, addresses protesters

29 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

The former president of Georgia addressed the protesters after leaving the presidential palace. She emphasized that she is taking legitimacy with her.

Salome Zurabishvili decided to leave the residence of the President of Georgia, where she spent the night.

Speaking at a briefing to her supporters on December 29, the former head of state noted that she was taking legitimacy with her.

"I am leaving the residence and taking legitimacy with me. Where there are no people, there is no legitimacy. I will come out to you and be with you,”

– Salome Zurabishvili said.