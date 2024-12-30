Bad weather to hit Stavropol on New Year's Eve

30 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A storm warning for December 31 has been issued in the northwestern districts of Stavropol Territory due to bad weather, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The formation of ice and snow accumulations on structures are possible across the region.

"There is a possibility of incidents involving damage to communication and power lines, poorly secured structures, billboards and trees, as well as disruption of public utilities and life support systems for the population",

the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Stavropol Territory said.

The ministry asks local residents to be careful when walking on the streets, and to stay indoors if possible.