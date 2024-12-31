About 1,700 birds rescued in Kuban after fuel oil spill

31 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The fuel oil spill in Kuban has become not only a problem for residents and tourists, but also caused damage to the fauna of the region, including birds. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, nearly 1,700 birds were brought back to life.

Volunteers and rescuers continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the environmental disaster in Kuban associated with the fuel oil spill. One of the priority tasks is to save the region's birds, a significant number of which, nearly 1,700, have already been rescued in Anapa and Temryuksky district.

"To date, we have managed to save 1,686 birds. Of these, 1,300 have been transferred to animal rehabilitation centers in several regions of Russia,”

– the regional operational headquarters reports.

It is emphasized that several assistance centers are operating at the site of the disaster, where 26 veterinarians and volunteers are providing assistance to the birds.