Weimar Triangle to be closed for Georgian diplomats

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland expressed concern about “the political crisis” in Georgia, two days after Mikheil Kavelashvili was formally inaugurated as president of Georgia.

“We strongly condemn last week’s violence against peaceful protesters, media and opposition leaders and recall Georgian authorities’ responsibility to respect human rights and protect fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to assembly and media freedom,” the joint statement reads.

The three ministers said they would “implement the EU decision on ending visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic and service passport holders and consider additional measures on EU and national level.”