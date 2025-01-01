Baku demands Tehran to stop Azerbaijanophobia

1 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian has been summoned today to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the reason was the offensive statements made against Baku and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the participation of Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli - the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The speech was broadcast on one of the channels of the Radio and Television Organization of Iran.

"The Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest to Iran in connection with this incident," the ministry said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry told the diplomat that anti-Azerbaijani propaganda contradicts the spirit of bilateral relations, the goals and objectives facing the countries.

It was noted that such actions are aimed at creating hatred and enmity, rather than maintaining and deepening interstate and interpersonal relations