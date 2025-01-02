Israel threatens Hamas with 'unprecedented blows' on Gaza

2 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning, stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages "soon."

The minister threatened Hamas with “blows with a force not seen in Gaza for a long time,” if the terror group does not release the hostages and does not stop the rocket fire on Israel.

"If Hamas does not soon allow the release of the Israeli hostages from Gaza and continues to fire at Israeli communities, it will receive blows with a force not seen in Gaza for a long time," Israel Katz said.

At midnight last night, Hamas launched two rockets at Netivot.