Türkiye to supply gas to Europe after transit via Ukraine halted

2 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye may emerge as a reliable natural gas supplier to Europe in light of the latest events, Hurriyet reported.

"The latest development may strengthen Türkiye as a reliable alternative gas supply route due to its geographical location and as a country that produces its own natural gas in the Black Sea, as well as its well-developed energy infrastructure," the report reads.

If the interconnection capacities with Greece and Bulgaria are increased, Türkiye has the potential to export more gas to European markets, the experts noted, adding that it will be possible for Türkiye to sell gas from many different nations to Europe together with gas produced inside the country.

Türkiye receives Russian gas through the BlueSteam and Turkish Stream pipelines. Azeri and Iranian gas is transferred to Türkiye via TANAP. Türkiye transfers Russian, Azeri and Iranian natural gas to Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and North Macedonia.

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine halted Russian gas supplies to European customers through its pipeline network after a prewar transit deal expired at the end of 2024.