Tokayev notes importance of strategic partnership with Russia

In a conversation with journalists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an experienced politician who recognizes Kazakhstan's uniqueness and importance.

"President Putin is an experienced statesman, who understands the unique characteristics of Kazakhstan and the great importance of our country as the largest economy in the Central Asian region. Therefore, Russia is most actively working with Kazakhstan to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He also assessed the recent visit of the Russian leader to the Kazakh capital. According to him, informal discussions during the visit provided an opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding regarding the important issues of the partnership between the two countries and the situation in the world.

"I have given explanations regarding Kazakhstan's multifaceted foreign policy, our firm commitment to developing strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Tokayev emphasized that Vladimir Putin has made over 30 visits to Kazakhstan. This fact has facilitated ongoing dialogue between the two countries and helped to ensure security and stability in the region. In addition to this, Russia and Kazakhstan share one of the longest continuous land borders, Tokayev added.