3 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Beijing continue to provide mutual support on key issues and jointly promote justice in the world, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

Relationship between the two countries is at their highest level thanks to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the diplomat noted.

"The parties provide each other with firm support on issues concerning each other's key interests and jointly protect international justice. Russia understands and supports China's position on issues related to Xinjiang, supports China's efforts to ensure peace, stability, prosperity and development in this region",

Zhang Hanhui said.

China is also expecting Russian travelers to arrive in Xinjiang, which has become a "miracle of development" in the country. Foreign tourists will be able to see the Potala Palace, Gesan flowers and learn about the history of the unique region, the ambassador said.

He assessed the development and progress of Xinjiang, calling it a new majestic chapter and a revival in the country's history. This progress has been achieved thanks to Chinese modernization. In the future, wise governance will help maintain peace and security in the region, Zhang Hanhui added in a special column for TASS.