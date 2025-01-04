Iran ready to negotiate on its nuclear program

4 Jan. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Iranian authorities are ready to immediately begin negotiations with the West on its nuclear program if they lead to real results, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Iranian authorities are ready to negotiate with Western countries in its nuclear program at any time under one condition: if they lead to a new agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today.

"We remain ready to immediately enter into constructive negotiations on our nuclear program with the West, negotiations that will lead to a new agreement,”

- Abbas Araghchi said.