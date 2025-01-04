New oil spills areas found in Crimea

4 Jan. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry

Rescuers have discovered new areas of fuel oil contamination in Crimea after the tankers’ crash. The fuel oil spills have reached the Opuksky Nature Reserve, the southern tip of the Kerch Peninsula and the beaches of Sevastopol.

New areas of fuel oil pollution have been discovered in Crimea, including in the Opuksky Nature Reserve and near the Kyz-Aulsky Lighthouse on the southern tip of the Kerch Peninsula, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"In Crimea, 15 kilometers of coastline are being cleaned, including 2 newly identified areas of fuel oil spills: in the village of Yakovenkovo ​​near the Kyz-Aulsky lighthouse, over 2 kilometers long; in the area of ​​the Opuksky nature reserve, over 4 kilometers long,”

- the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed.

Fuel oil has also being found on Sevastopol beaches, and although the spills are not widespread yet, volunteers will be involved in monitoring and cleaning the beaches, Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of the federal city, said.