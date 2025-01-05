Azerbaijan among top investors in Eurasian region

5 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has emerged as the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region, surpassing its previous fourth position in 2016, according to the Eurasian Development Bank's report.

The EADB report underscores Azerbaijan's heightened investment activity in Eurasia, with the volume of accumulated FDI nearly doubling from $1.7 billion to an impressive $3.1 billion over the first half of 2024.

The report also sheds light on several notable Azerbaijani projects in countries such as Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan.

One such project is the construction of a five-star hotel with a park on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, which commenced in October 2023.

This ambitious venture, spanning over 17 hectares near the village of Kara Oy, is estimated to be worth 8-10 billion Kyrgyz soms (over $112 million).