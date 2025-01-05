IRGC to hold large-scale military exercises in Iran

5 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will conduct combined and joint military drills over the next few days.

The combined and joint exercise of the Armed Forces will start in the coming days in Iran's various regions and Persian Gulf azure water.

According to the scheduled program, the intelligence, defensive, and offensive units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij Force will also begin Payambar-e Azam (the Great Prophet-19) Drill within the framework of a new combined format.

Based on the annual scheduled plan of the Armed Forces, this year's military exercises will be held in a combined, joint format and compatible with the enemy’s new threats.

Improving coordination and synergy in the defensive and offensive capabilities of the Armed Forces and field exploitation of new military equipment to counter enemy threats are among the main goals of this combined and joint exercise.

Earlier, the IRGC Ground Force has launched a large-scale and specialized drill in Iran’s province of Kermanshah. The drills, codenamed Great Prophet 19, kicked off in a combat zone in western Iran on January 3, with the participation of various specialized divisions and units of the IRGC Ground Force.

During the first stage of the war game, different rapid response operation scenarios were exercised. The quick transfer of troops and military hardware to the exercise area was carried out in the first part of the drills.