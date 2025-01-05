Russian Empire shipwreck found off Caspian Sea coast

5 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A detailed investigation of a wooden shipwreck discovered off the Mazandaran coast in southern Iran has shed light on maritime trade in the Caspian Sea.

This wooden vessel likely dates to the late 18th or early 19th century. The findings were published in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology.

Archaeologists from Italy and Iran conducted the excavation work. They found a 28-meter-long vessel with a well-preserved wooden structure, including the hull, masts, and internal features.

“The shipwreck emerged from beneath a sand dune north of Zaghemarz Village and was excavated in the course of two seasons,” the researchers write in the study paper.

The ship most likely served as part of a merchant fleet engaged in trade within the Caspian Sea, operating under Russian influence.

By analyzing the ship's structure and cargo, archaeologists can piece together a more complete picture of its history, including where it was built, where it sailed, and the role it played in the maritime trade of the Caspian Sea during that period.

They found multiple clues within the shipwreck itself that point towards its origins in Russian shipyards operating in the Caspian Sea during the 18th century.

The ship's structure primarily consisted of Scots Pine and Spruce/Larch wood. This indicates that the timber likely originated from the Volga basin or the Caucasus region in Russia. Furthermore, the discovery included a tool crafted from Poplar wood.

The ship's pine wood suggests it was built between 1762 and 1808. Buckwheat seeds align with the ship's active use period, which likely extended into the early 20th century.

“The radiocarbon dating and the available historical records suggest that the ship was constructed between the late eighteenth century and the first half of the nineteenth century and later repaired on multiple occasions,” the study noted.

Moreover, the analysis identified six plant families in the ship's cargo, with buckwheat being the most abundant. The buckwheat likely originated from cultivation regions near the Volga River or the Caucasus and served as both sailor food and a valuable trade item in the Caspian Sea's maritime economy.