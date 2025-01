6 Jan. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in southern Iran, the press service of the Seismological Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran writes.

According to the Centre, the tremors were located at a depth of 10 km, with the epicenter situated 161 km northeast of the city of Bandar Abbas.

Earlier, Earthquake News Today, which monitors seismic activity, reported a 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Bandar Abbas a few days ago.

No casualties or damage have been reported.