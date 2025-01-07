7 Jan. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today is one of the most important Christian holidays. On January 7, all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate the Nativity of Christ, the day when the Savior was born in Bethlehem, taking on human form to atone for humanity's sins.

Traditionally, President Vladimir Putin attends the festive night service in honor of the Nativity of Christ in Russia. This year, he prayed at the capital's Church of St. George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill, surrounded by veterans of the special military operation in Donbass and volunteers.

Then he visited the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to personally congratulate Patriarch Kirill on the Nativity of Christ. In response, the patriarch consecrated the crosses that will be worn by the commanders of the troop groups serving on the fronts of the special military operation in Donbass.

Vladimir Putin also addressed Orthodox Christians with words of congratulations on the occasion of the great holiday, highlighting the bright emotions that Christmas brings to Christians.

"This bright, long-awaited holiday is dear to millions of people around the world. It gives believers joy and hope, inspires good thoughts, deeds and actions. During the Christmas days, we clearly and wholeheartedly feel the importance of paternal and family traditions passed down from generation to generation",

Vladimir Putin said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Russian Orthodox Church for ensuring the unity of Russians, and the work of religious structures in the social life of Russian society.

"I should say that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in Russia play a tremendous creative role in uniting the people and in preserving our historical memory and unique cultural and spiritual heritage. Religious organisations make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the institution of the family, to educating young people and to affirming in society such moral ideals and values as caring for one's neighbour, mercy and compassion, and support for those in need of help and attention",

Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader wished the Orthodox and all Russians in general, who are celebrating the great holiday today, health and a prosperous life.