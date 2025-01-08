Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences to Ilham Aliyev

8 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the death and injury of people in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, Please accept my deepest condolences for the numerous human losses resulting from the tragic crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president added he shares the grief of the bereaved families and expresses his support to them, as well as extended wishes for a swift recovery to all those injured.