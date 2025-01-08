Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Turkey

8 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria will receive two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar to boost energy supplies hit by damage to infrastructure during President Bashar al-Assad's rule, state news agency SANA quoted an official as saying.

Director general of the General Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution Khaled Abu Dai said the ships would provide a total of 800 megawatts of electricity but did not say over what period.