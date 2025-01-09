Iran bans foreigners from residing near Bushehr

9 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign citizens and migrants are no longer allowed to live or work within 5 km of Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility, the Bushehr province governor's deputy Ehsan Jahanian said, IRNA reported.

He noted the prohibition also covers the cities of Jenaveh, Daylam, and Asaluyeh. Jahanian noted that foreign citizens have been requested to leave the mentioned cities. Otherwise, their temporary residence permits will be canceled and they will be deported from Iran, Trend reported.

According to him, the relevant bodies will conduct inspection raids in the mentioned cities.

Over the past 10 years, electricity generation at Bushehr NPP has exceeded 65 billion kilowatt-hours. Construction of Bushehr NPP Blocks 2 and 3 is underway.