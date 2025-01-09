Over 500 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants to close in Turkey

9 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restaurant operator Yum! Brands announced it has terminated its franchise agreements with Iş Gıda A.Ş., the owner and operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye.

The decision was made due to the alleged "failure by IS Gida to meet Yum! Brands’ standards," according to a press release.

The U.S. firm expects the restaurants to close at least temporarily. The termination affects 283 KFC and 254 Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye.

"Yum! is separately taking legal action under the terminated franchise agreements," the statement reads.

The firm also said it is working to reopen as many of the restaurants as possible.