10 Jan. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), an earthquake occurred in southern Türkiye on the morning of January 10.

The tremors of magnitude 4 were recorded at approximately 07:08 in the Yayladağı area.

The earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of more than 13,000 meters.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or injuries have been reported as a result of the earthquake.