EU extends "monitoring" mission in Armenia

10 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has put forward an initiative to extend the work of the EU civilian mission in Armenia for a two-year period, her press service stated in response to a request from Armenian media.

The press service clarified that the EU member states have approved this proposal. The extension process is currently at the stage of discussing the necessary legal acts, which is being conducted with the EU Council bodies.

"The Council's decision on the extension is expected in the coming days",

the press service said.