Azerbaijan warns Serbia of forced suspension of gas supplies

Azerbaijani gas supplies to Serbia have been temporarily suspended due to problems at the Shah Deniz gas field, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

“We received a notification from our Azerbaijani brothers and friends that due to insurmountable difficulties, problems at the Shah Deniz field, we cannot count on the 1.7 mln cubic meters of gas per day that we were receiving earlier,”

– the head of Serbia explained.

According to him, Baku also warned that it is impossible to tell when supplies will be restored.