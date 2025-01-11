Georgian opposition splits

11 Jan. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian opposition is torn apart by contradictions, an MP from the Georgian Dream party, which won the parliamentary elections, is sure. According to him, even members of the same party do not like each other.

This is how the politician commented on the spat between two oppositionists, Zurab Japaridze and Nika Melia. The leader of the Girchi – More Freedom party lashed out at the rest of the opposition for the lack of response to the Dream’s pre-election promise to avoid war. His comrade in the Coalition for Changes expressed the opinion that the primary aim is the fight against election fraud, while verbal messages are secondary.

"The usual chaos reigns in the opposition, and those individuals who have grouped together do not feel any particular sympathy for each other even within their own parties,”

– Machavariani said.