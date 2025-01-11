Another earthquake hits Sochi

11 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This evening, for the second time in a day, tremors occurred in Sochi. Their magnitude has not yet been determined, the epicenter is approximately the same as the epicenter of the morning series of earthquakes.

Another earthquake was registered today in Sochi, the head of the city seismic service, Elena Karpovich, told.

"At about 20:45 Moscow time, a minor earthquake hit Sochi,"

– Karpovich said.

According to her, the exact force of the tremors has not yet been determined.