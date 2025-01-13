13 Jan. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the new US sanctions, stating that Russia will seek alternative energy supply routes.

Peskov noted that measures are being taken and strategies are being developed to minimize the consequences of the latest American restrictions.

He emphasized that natural energy supply routes cannot be simply cut off, as practice has repeatedly shown.

According to Peskov, if one route is blocked in one place, then new alternative options will inevitably appear elsewhere, and efforts to find these options will continue.

Peskov also criticized US President Joe Biden and his administration, claimimg that they would leave the worst legacy for the new US leadership.

On January 10, Washington imposed restrictions on more that 200 companies and individuals associated with Russia's energy sector, as well as over 180 vessels.

In addition to this, Rosatom's management, represented by CEO Alexey Likhachev and his deputies, was subject to new anti-Russian sanctions from the US.