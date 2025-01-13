U.S. muslims stand up for Khabib Nurmgomedov

13 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called on Frontier Airlines to investigate the removal of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmgomedov from a flight from Las Vegas following an incident with the airline’s staff.

“We call on Frontier Airlines to swiftly and transparently investigate the actions of its crew to determine what happened on this flight and why athlete and Muslim advocate Khabib Nurmagomedov was treated this way," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

According to him, given how often incidents of racial and religious profiling occur on airlines, especially against travelers who are noticeably Muslim, Frontier Airlines should also publicly release the results of its investigation and take appropriate action to address any misconduct or mistakes by its staff.