13 Jan. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mediators gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of a deal on Monday to end the conflict in Gaza, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks, Reuters reported.

The official said the text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha, which included the chiefs of Israel's spy agencies, U.S. envoy and Qatar's prime minister.