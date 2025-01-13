Attack of Turkish Stream pipeline dangerous for European consumers - Peskov

13 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The attempt to attack the Turkish Stream pipeline compressor station is a very dangerous link in the chain of similar actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a new, a very dangerous link for European consumers in the chain of actions on explosions, organization of explosions and sabotage on the Nord Stream [gas pipeline]. This is the halt of gas transit, the halt of compressor plants in Sudzha and so on," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed the attack with Turkish counterparts - Hakan Fidan and the Turkish company Botas.

European Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said that Brussels expressed concern over reports about the attack. She noted that any attack on energy infrastructure causes concern.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which provides for gas supply along the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, by nine fixed-wing type drones. The compressor station continues normal supplies of gas to the gas pipeline.