Russia's Kuban beaches getting cleaner

14 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 162,500 tons of oil-contaminated sand and soil have been gathered on the shores of the Krasnodar Region, Sevastopol and Crimea after an oil spill caused by a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press office said.

"As many as 314 interdepartmental monitoring groups surveyed 896 km in the three territories. They defined clean-up sites with a total length of 794 km. The quantity of oil-contaminated soil gathered totaled 162,410 tons, and 38,829 tons were removed from the coast," the report reads.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry specified that working groups gathered about 161,800 tons of contaminated sand in the Krasnodar Region, over 430 tons in Crimea, and 173 tons in Sevastopol.

In December, the two tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm.