Gas explosion kills one, injures 4 in Tbilisi

14 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One person died and and four people, including a child, were injured in an explosion from a suspected gas leak in a residential building in Georgia’s capital.

The explosion occurred on the night between Monday and Tuesday in Ortachala, Tbilisi.

It is likely that there was a gas leak, the exact causes will be established by the investigation.

The explosion most likely occurred on the fourth floor of the building. As a result of the explosion, the facade and walls of the residential building collapsed.