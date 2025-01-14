Gas explosion kills one, injures 4 in Tbilisi

One person died and and four people, including a child, were injured in an explosion from a suspected gas leak in a residential building in Georgia’s capital.
The explosion occurred on the night between Monday and Tuesday in Ortachala, Tbilisi.
It is likely that there was a gas leak, the exact causes will be established by the investigation.
The explosion most likely occurred on the fourth floor of the building. As a result of the explosion, the facade and walls of the residential building collapsed.