Georgia's Goderdzi Resort named best in Europe

14 Jan. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Goderdzi Ski Resort in Georgia has been recognized as the best place for winter holidays in Europe. The resort is located in Adjara in the alpine zone.

The Georgian resort has been named the best winter resort in Europe by the European Best Destinations travel platform.

The rating was topped by Goderdzi Resort, which opened in Georgia in 2015 and remains the youngest ski resort in the country. The resort is located on the pass of the same name in the mountains of Adjara in the alpine zone. It is also considered the snowiest resort in Georgia.