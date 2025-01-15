Georgian airports report record breaking year for passenger traffic

15 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said the domestic airline and tourism sectors experienced “significant growth” in 2024, with passenger flow through the country's airports soaring to over 7.4 million.

She said the number represented a 24% increase from the previous year, while also noting the number of flights had increased by 25% throughout 2024.

The United Airports of Georgia said Tbilisi International Airport in the country’s capital served 4,750,830 passengers, along with 22,715 flights - a 29% increase in passenger flow and 30% increase in flights from the year before.

Meanwhile, Kutaisi International Airport served a total of 1,722,809 passengers last year and handled 5,078 flights. This marked a 3% increase in passenger flow and a 1% increase in the number of flights compared to 2023.

Similarly, Batumi International Airport achieved a “historic maximum” in passenger numbers last year, serving 951,760 passengers and facilitating 4,144 flights. This represented an increase of 53% in passenger flow and 33% in the number of flights compared to 2023.