U.S. destabilizes South Caucasus through Armenia - Peskov

15 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States had never played a stabilising role in the South Caucasus region.

"The United States, of course, is trying in every possible way to pull new countries into its wake," Peskov said.

Washington, he added, "has never played a particularly stabilising role in the South Caucasus - one could even say the opposite".

The spokesman noted that Armenia had a sovereign right to develop ties with any country, but said Russia values its relations with Armenia and "intends to develop them further.\