Pezeshkian: Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons

15 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that Tehran does not intend to create nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it.

"We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to. But unfortunately, it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations," Pezeshkian said in an interview with NBC News.

According to him, Iran’s adversaries are accusing Tehran of trying to build the bomb “to fabricate some sort of a pretext.” But the Iranian president added, “This is not true.”