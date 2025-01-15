Tbilisi cancels flights to Russian city

15 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Airlines canceled all flights from Tbilisi to Novosibirsk. The company's flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be carried out as usual.

The Georgian Airlines air carrier has decided to suspend all flights from Tbilisi to Novosibirsk, the company's press service informs.

It is noted that the last flight on this route will take place on January 17. The flights will be resumed on March 17.

The Georgian Airlines flights from Tbilisi to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be carried out as usual: twice a day and twice a week.