Georgia-Russia remittances reduced

15 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Money transfers to Georgia from Russia have decreased almost threefold. In 2024, Georgia received $573 mln from the United States.

Money transfers from Russia to Georgia have decreased almost threefold to $541 mln, the Georgian National Bank informs.

According to the National Bank, the remittances' leader was the United States, which transferred $573 mln to Georgia last year (+24%). Next is Italy ($567 mln, +8%).

In the list there are also Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Spain.

The total amount of remittances to Georgia from other countries amounted to $3.4 bln last year. The volume of transfers fell by 19% compared to 2023 figures.