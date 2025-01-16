UN urges accelerated implementation of COP29 commitments

16 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The COP29 agreement on finance must be implemented in full, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

According to him, the UN will help mobilize support for just energy transitions, as well as drive the implementation of carbon pricing and the wind-down of fossil fuel subsidies.

"We will support the leadership of the COP29 and COP30 Presidencies to deliver a credible roadmap to mobilize $1.3 trillion a year as agreed, needed to support climate action in the developing world," Guterres said.

In addition, the UN Secretary-General urged to start implementing new and innovative sources of finance, including holding polluters accountable for the damage they have caused.