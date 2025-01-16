Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia increasing

16 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia in January-November 2024 increased by 40% year-on-year to 4 million people, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"In the 11 months of 2024, 4 mln foreign tourists visited Russia, which is 40% more than in the same period last year," Reshetnikov said.

The Center for International Tourism Development conducted a survey among foreign tourists from friendly countries on their interest in Russia as a tourist destination. According to the survey, 94% of respondents from Iran, 91% from the United Arab Emirates, 89% from India, 88% from Saudi Arabia, 78% from China and Oman consider Russia a promising tourist destination.