Number of passengers using Uzbekistan airports in 2024 announced

16 Jan. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Airports of Uzbekistan received about 13.5 million passengers last year, the press service of Uzbekistan Airports reported.

It is reported that more than 11 million travelled on international flights, while about 2.5 million used domestic flights.

Passenger traffic grew by about 30% compared to 2023.

In total, the airports of Uzbekistan served more than 110 thousand flights, reflecting a 33% the increase in the number of flights.

The volume of cargo and mail transportation by air also increased. Over the past year, Uzbekistan's airports received 23% more cargo, with the total volume reaching almost 90 thousand tons.