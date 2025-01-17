Trial of Armenian separatists begins in Baku

17 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, January 17, 2025, the Baku Military Court will hold a preparatory hearing in the criminal case of separatist leaders who have been committing war crimes in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for three decades.

The indictment, approved by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2024, was sent to the Baku Military Court for further consideration. The case has been submitted to the judge, chairman of the court Zeynal Agayev.

The case is related to the actions committed by separatists during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian army, where they declared an illegitimate pseudo-state regime, with military and financial support from Yerevan, and created illegal armed formations.

The investigation covers multiple charges, including acts of aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, occupation, genocide, other crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism and financing of terrorism and numerous other crimes. The investigation was conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

By the decision of the Prosecutor General, 1,389 criminal cases investigated in connection with crimes committed between October 1987 and April 22, 2024 were consolidated into one proceeding.

Based on the collected reliable evidence, a total of 2,548 episodes involving 15 defendants were brought forward, concerning crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces and illegal separatist armed formations. The following people are charged under dozens of articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including genocide, terrorism, and slavery: Gukasyan Arkady Arshavirovich, Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimirovich, Saakyan Bako Saaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Babayan Davit Klimovich, Mnatsakanyan Leva Genrikhi, Manukyan Davit Azati, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri, Allahverdyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Gomerosi, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Beglaryan Vasily Ivani and Ghazaryan Eric Roberti.

Each of the accused has been provided with protection, the use of the language they know, and other procedural rights. They are also all provided with legal protection.

The criminal case against other individuals accused of committing numerous crimes is separated into different proceedings, and the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan invites the competent authorities of Armenia to cooperate due to the presence of substantial grounds, such as the presence in the territory of Armenia of many persons suspected in this case, as well as witnesses.

In addition to this, the first preparatory hearing of the military court on the criminal case of one of the leaders of the separatists, Ruben Vardanyan, will be held today.