Putin asks Pashinyan about Armenia's EU integration

18 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, offered his explanations concerning Yerevan's EU aspirations, the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian leader gave Pashinyan his assessment of what was happening.

"Nikol Pashinyan explained the situation related to Yerevan's recent steps in the context of relations with the European Union. The Russian leader gave relevant comments and assessments," the statement reads.

According to the report, the sides mentioned "tangible practical benefits of joint work within the EAEU framework, including those for Armenia's economy."

Earlier, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution to start the EU accession process. Pashinyan argued that it would not mean Yerevan's automatic accession to the community, as this issue required a discussion and a referendum.