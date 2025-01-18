Another group of 206 people return to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

18 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 42 families or 206 people moved to the city of Jabrayil.

Jabrayil residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

A total of 153 people returned to Jabrayil earlier this week. Currently, more that 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.