Azerbaijan invests $20bln in Turkish economy

18 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Türkiye so far, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku.

“Several projects are being successfully implemented. Naturally, they are based on relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Türkiye for the current period, and Turkish companies have invested over $16 billion in Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

According to him, the number of Turkish companies working in Azerbaijan is steadily increasing.