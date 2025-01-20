Georgian Dream comments on Kavelashvili's decision to pardon more than 600 prisoners

20 Jan. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze, commented on the decision of Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili to pardon more than 600 prisoners in the country's prisons. According to Mdinaradze, Kavelashvili's decision was humane and correct.

"I know very well how this process took place. It involved not only the president and his administration, but the entire system. The characteristics of the correctional institution, recommendations, the behavior of specific convicts and the extent to which the goals of resocialization were achieved were all of great importance",

Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

According to the ruling party's representative, Kavelashvili was supported in making these decisions by his team. At the same time, the presidential administration took into account the recommendations of the Ministry of Justice and employees of penitentiary institutions.