Iran says defense capabilities non-negotiable

21 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iran will never negotiate with any party on its defense capabilities.

"Iran has never and in no way negotiated with any party on its defense and military capabilities and will not do so in the future. Basically, I do not think Iranian people would let any individual or group acquiesce to such a transaction. Our position is quite clear on this issue," Baghaei said.

In response to Europe's threats of activating the snap back mechanism, a clause in a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers allowing the latter to re-impose all international sanctions should the former fail to comply with the agreement, the diplomat said Iran would take proportionate countermeasures in case the other sides use the mechanism as a lever to pressure Tehran and extract concessions.