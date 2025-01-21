Hamas to release second group of hostages on January 25

21 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas has reiterated that it will release another group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on January 25.

"Hamas reiterates that the second round of the prisoner swap under the agreement with Israel will take place as scheduled - on Saturday, January 25," it said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It did not say however how many hostages will be freed, TASS reported.

Earlier, it was reported that each Friday Hamas plans to hand over to mediators lists with the names of hostages it would release on Saturday under the ceasefire deal with Israel.