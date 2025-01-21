Fire in Turkish hotel claims lives of 66 people

21 Jan. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

66 people were killed in a fire in a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters. Previously, 10 victims had been reported.

According to him, another 51 people were injured.

"Unfortunately, 66 people lost their lives in the fire, 51 others were injured. In total, 238 guests were in the hotel at the time of the fire",

Ali Yerlikaya said.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.

It should be noted that the exact causes of the tragedy are still unknown. However, it is assumed that the fire started in the restaurant and spread throughout the entire hotel.